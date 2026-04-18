BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Saturday Early Games

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action. The $1,500 First Bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses on games like Raptors vs. Cavaliers or Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 18.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a substantial welcome package for new customers. After making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any NBA Playoffs market. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Cavaliers to cover the spread against Toronto and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Key terms include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

Bonus bet winnings do not include the stake amount.

Consider betting on the Nuggets as road favorites against Minnesota, where Nikola Jokic's playoff experience could prove decisive. Alternatively, back the underdog Raptors to upset Cleveland in what promises to be a competitive Eastern Conference matchup.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's games

Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus and start betting on NBA Playoffs action:

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA Playoffs market, such as Raptors vs. Cavaliers or Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. Receive bonus bets if your wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features, and customer service options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the NBA Playoffs. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events.

Existing users should regularly check the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to discover the latest bonus opportunities. These rotating offers often include profit boosts for specific games, second-chance bets, and loyalty rewards that complement your NBA Playoffs betting strategy.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.