BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 for Friday's NBA and NHL Playoffs

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Friday's playoff action. Use code SIBONUS50 when betting on Lakers-Rockets, Lightning-Canadiens, or other exciting matchups. BetMGM offers comprehensive sportsbook promos for Apr. 24 playoff games.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's playoff games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with first bet protection up to $1,500. If your initial wager on Friday's playoff action loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. This offer applies perfectly to high-stakes games like Lakers visiting Houston or Lightning traveling to Montreal.

Key terms for this promotion include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of bet outcome.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Houston and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original $500 stake. If you bet $1,500 on the Lightning to win in regulation and lose, you get five $300 bonus bets. These bonus bets give you additional chances to profit from the remaining playoff games.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for playoff betting

Follow these steps to secure your bonus and start betting on Friday's playoff games:

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your initial real money wager on any playoff game, including Lakers-Rockets or Lightning-Canadiens. If your bet wins, collect your winnings immediately and enjoy your $50 MGM Rewards Points. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for playoff games and popular betting markets.

The MGM Rewards Points earned from this promotion provide additional value through the BetMGM ecosystem. These points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Visit BetMGM Rewards for complete details on redemption options and point values.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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