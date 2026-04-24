BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $1,500 for Friday's NBA and NHL Playoffs
New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Friday's playoff action. Use code SIBONUS50 when betting on Lakers-Rockets, Lightning-Canadiens, or other exciting matchups. BetMGM offers comprehensive sportsbook promos for Apr. 24 playoff games.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Friday's playoff games
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with first bet protection up to $1,500. If your initial wager on Friday's playoff action loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. This offer applies perfectly to high-stakes games like Lakers visiting Houston or Lightning traveling to Montreal.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of bet outcome.
For example, if you bet $500 on the Lakers to cover the spread against Houston and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets totaling your original $500 stake. If you bet $1,500 on the Lightning to win in regulation and lose, you get five $300 bonus bets. These bonus bets give you additional chances to profit from the remaining playoff games.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM promo code for playoff betting
Follow these steps to secure your bonus and start betting on Friday's playoff games:
- Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion.
- Place your initial real money wager on any playoff game, including Lakers-Rockets or Lightning-Canadiens.
- If your bet wins, collect your winnings immediately and enjoy your $50 MGM Rewards Points.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for playoff games and popular betting markets.
The MGM Rewards Points earned from this promotion provide additional value through the BetMGM ecosystem. These points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Visit BetMGM Rewards for complete details on redemption options and point values.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.