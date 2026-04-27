BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get $50 Reward Points + a $1,500 First Bet Bonus for MLB, NHL & NBA Playoffs

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for tonight's exciting slate of MLB, NHL and NBA playoff games. This promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Take advantage of this April 27 offer while exploring various sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for tonight's playoff games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offers new customers substantial value when wagering on tonight's action-packed schedule. Whether you're backing the Thunder to complete their sweep of Phoenix, supporting Denver's elimination game fight at home, or picking a side in the Flyers-Penguins NHL rivalry, this welcome offer provides excellent protection for your initial investment.

Here's how the promotion works:

• Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any available market.

• If your bet loses, receive your entire stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

• Wagers over $50 are returned as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

• Smaller wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet equal to your initial stake.

• All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Win or lose, you'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For example, if you place a $1,000 wager on the Timberwolves to close out their series against Denver and it loses, you'd receive five $200 bonus bets totaling your full $1,000 stake back. Alternatively, a winning bet on Oklahoma City's moneyline against Phoenix would return your original stake plus winnings, with no bonus bets needed.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Monday's games

Getting started with tonight's playoff action is straightforward when you follow these simple steps:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the signup process. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including tonight's NBA playoff games, NHL matchups, or MLB regular season contests. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more information about the rewards program, visit https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

For additional insights about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through regular promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that can be found in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These ongoing offers often target major sporting events like tonight's playoff games, providing opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the season. Regular users should check the promotions tab daily to discover new ways to enhance their wagering experience across all available sports markets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.