BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Late Games Saturday
New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Saturday's NBA playoffs late games featuring Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The $1,500 first bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 25.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA playoffs betting
The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offers new customers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. You can use this promotion to bet on either Game 4 matchup Saturday night. If you wager $500 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks and lose, BetMGM returns your $500 stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.
- Bonus code SIBONUS50 must be entered during registration.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Nuggets to beat the Timberwolves and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $25 on the Hawks moneyline and lose, you get one $25 bonus bet.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's games
Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and bet on Saturday's NBA playoff action:
- Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on Knicks vs. Hawks or Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.
- Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500.
- Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.
MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for playoff games and special betting markets during major sporting events like the NBA postseason.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.