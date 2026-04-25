BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Late Games Saturday

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Saturday's NBA playoffs late games featuring Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. The $1,500 first bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 25.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 offers new customers up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. You can use this promotion to bet on either Game 4 matchup Saturday night. If you wager $500 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks and lose, BetMGM returns your $500 stake as bonus bets.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

All new users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Bonus code SIBONUS50 must be entered during registration.

For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Nuggets to beat the Timberwolves and lose, you receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $25 on the Hawks moneyline and lose, you get one $25 bonus bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's games

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code and bet on Saturday's NBA playoff action:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the sign-up process. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on Knicks vs. Hawks or Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, up to $1,500. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet outcome.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for playoff games and special betting markets during major sporting events like the NBA postseason.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.