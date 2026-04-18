BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Make $1,500 First Bet and Get Bonus for NBA Playoffs Saturday Late Games

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action featuring the Hawks vs. Knicks and Rockets vs. Lakers. BetMGM also offers excellent sportsbook promos for April 18 playoff betting.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Playoffs Saturday games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Saturday's playoff games loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Hawks to cover the spread against the Knicks and lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $1,200 on the Rockets to upset the Lakers and it doesn't hit, BetMGM provides $1,200 in bonus bets split into five separate credits.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stakes over $50 are split into five equal bonus bet credits.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits.

MGM Rewards Points offer multiple redemption options including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about BetMGM Rewards is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's playoff action

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus for NBA Playoffs betting:

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate the promotion. Place your qualifying wager on Hawks vs. Knicks, Rockets vs. Lakers, or any available market. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond the welcome bonus. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for playoff games and popular betting markets.

The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts for NBA playoff matchups, allowing bettors to increase potential winnings on selected wagers. Check the promotions tab daily to discover new opportunities for Saturday's games and future playoff rounds.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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