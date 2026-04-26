BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers $1,500 for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

New users can claim a generous welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup playoff action. The promotion provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos for April 26 playoff games.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers substantial value for playoff betting. New customers who register and make their first deposit can place an initial wager on any NBA or NHL playoff game. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns the entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The bonus structure varies based on your initial wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you wager $1,000 on a tight NBA playoff game and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller initial bets under $50 result in a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Key terms include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be used for additional wagers.

Consider targeting Sunday's pivotal playoff matchups where momentum shifts could determine series outcomes. Whether backing a road underdog in the NBA or betting the under in a defensive NHL battle, this promotion provides substantial backing for your playoff predictions.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for playoff action

Getting started with BetMGM for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup playoff games requires just a few simple steps.

Register for a new BetMGM account using bonus code SIBONUS50 during the signup process. Complete identity verification by providing required documentation. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial real money wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market. Receive bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. For complete details on the rewards program, visit the BetMGM Rewards page .

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special playoff-themed promotions that enhance betting value.

Current customers can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These bonuses often target specific games or betting markets, providing additional opportunities to maximize returns during the postseason. Regular users should check this section daily as new promotions launch frequently during major sporting events like the playoffs.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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