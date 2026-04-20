BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoff Action

New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Monday's packed sports slate. The offer requires the promo code SIBONUS50 and covers MLB regular season games, NBA playoff Game 2s, and NHL Stanley Cup playoff matchups. This welcome promotion is available through April 20 alongside top sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Monday's playoff action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with first bet protection up to $1,500 plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to $1,500.

Key terms include:

• Bonus bets expire after seven days.

• Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

• Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

• All users receive $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Dodgers to beat the Rockies and lose, you'll receive five $100 bonus bets totaling $500. If you bet $100 on the Knicks in their Game 2 against the Hawks and it loses, you get five $20 bonus bets. Win your initial wager on any NHL playoff game like Wild vs. Stars, and you keep your winnings plus still earn the MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 for Monday's games

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Monday's MLB, NBA playoff, and NHL playoff action:

Click the registration link and create your BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Verify your identity by providing required personal information and driver's license details. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including Monday's games. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake (up to $1,500) if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current customers beyond the welcome offer. Existing users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal campaigns tied to major sporting events like playoff games.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.