BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Action

New users can claim a massive welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Tuesday's packed sports slate. The $1,500 first bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses on MLB, NHL or NBA playoff games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 21.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Tuesday's MLB, NHL and NBA games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 delivers exceptional value for new users betting on Tuesday's action-packed schedule. This welcome offer provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first real money wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

• First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Available in most states where BetMGM operates legally.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox and they lose, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets. If you wager on the 76ers to cover against the Celtics and win, you keep your winnings plus the $50 MGM Rewards Points. The NHL playoff games like Canadiens vs. Lightning offer excellent opportunities to use this substantial welcome bonus.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for MLB, NHL and NBA betting

Follow these simple steps to activate your welcome bonus and start betting on Tuesday's games:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete the verification process by providing required personal information and identification documents. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any MLB, NHL or NBA game from Tuesday's schedule. Receive bonus bets up to $1,500 if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides valuable promotions beyond the new user welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers enhance your betting experience across MLB regular season games, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, and NBA postseason matchups throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.