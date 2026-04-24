BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for NBA and NHL Playoffs Friday

New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Friday's NBA and NHL playoff action. This welcome offer requires the promo code and lets you bet on exciting matchups including 76ers vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Rockets. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Apr. 24.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Friday's playoff games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. This offer works perfectly for Friday's playoff slate featuring six compelling matchups across the NBA and NHL.

For example, if you wager $500 on the 76ers to win Game 3 against the Celtics and they lose, you'll receive your $500 back in bonus bets. If you bet $100 on the Lakers to sweep the Rockets with a Game 3 victory and Houston pulls off the upset, you get $100 in bonus bets to continue your playoff betting.

Key terms for this BetMGM promotion include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for NBA and NHL playoffs

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Friday's playoff action:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account. Place your first real money wager on any NBA or NHL playoff game Friday. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Collect $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and offerings.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for playoff games and special betting markets during major sporting events like the NBA and NHL postseason.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.