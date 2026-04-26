BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. The promotion requires the bonus code SIBONUS50 and offers excellent value for betting on April 26's pivotal playoff matchups across both leagues. BetMGM continues delivering competitive sportsbook promos for major sporting events.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with first bet protection up to $1,500 on Sunday's playoff games. Users who place their initial wager on NBA or Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups will receive their stake back in bonus bets if the bet loses. Additionally, all new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of their bet outcome.

Key terms for this BetMGM promo code include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.

• First bet protection covers wagers up to $1,500.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Stakes over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each of the original wager.

• Stakes under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original wager amount.

For example, if you wager $1,000 on an NBA playoff game and it loses, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. If you bet $30 on a Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup and lose, you receive one $30 bonus bet. Sunday's playoff action offers numerous betting opportunities across both leagues, with tight series and momentum shifts creating valuable wagering scenarios.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for playoff betting

Follow these steps to claim your bonus and bet on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs games:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification with required documentation. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM offers for existing customers during playoff season

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event wagers. Current customers can access these deals by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application.

These recurring promotions often target specific playoff scenarios, including same-game parlays, player prop combinations, and series betting markets. BetMGM's promotional calendar typically intensifies during major sporting events, providing enhanced value for both casual and experienced bettors throughout the postseason.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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