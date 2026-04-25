BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Offers Up to $1,500 for NBA Playoffs Early Games

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Saturday's NBA playoffs early games. The promotion requires the bonus code SIBONUS50 and offers excellent value for betting on the Pistons vs. Magic and Thunder vs. Suns matchups. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of April 25.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Saturday's NBA playoffs games loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Thunder to cover the spread against the Suns and lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $1,200 on the Pistons to win in Orlando and it doesn't hit, BetMGM provides $1,200 in bonus bets split into five separate credits worth $240 each.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bet credits worth 20% each of the original stake.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits, merchandise, and hotel stays.

MGM Rewards Points offer multiple redemption options including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for hotel and dining benefits, Marriott Bonvoy Points for travel rewards, merchandise from the MGM Rewards catalog, and Gametime Vouchers for entertainment experiences. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Saturday's playoff action

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus for the NBA playoffs early games:

Register a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotion. Place your first real money wager on any NBA playoffs market, including the Pistons vs. Magic or Thunder vs. Suns games. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if the wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for detailed analysis of the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the NBA playoffs.

The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional calendar with new opportunities, so checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting enhancements throughout the postseason.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.