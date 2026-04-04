Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Michigan vs. Arizona: Bet $1, Get 10 Profit Boost Tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers an outstanding welcome offer for new users ahead of the highly anticipated Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal matchup. New customers can bet $1 and receive 10 100% profit boost tokens to enhance their wagering experience on this elite college basketball showdown. This promotion requires promo code SICZRDYW and is available through April 4, making it perfect for betting on this weekend's action while exploring various sportsbook promos .

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for Michigan vs. Arizona betting

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer provides exceptional value for new customers looking to wager on the Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal. After registering with promo code SICZRDYW and placing your first qualifying bet of at least $1, you'll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses. Each boost token can be applied to any future wager up to $25, effectively doubling your potential profits on those bets.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The promotion includes specific terms and conditions that bettors should understand:

Your first wager must be at least $1 and placed within 30 days of account opening.

Qualifying wagers cannot use existing bonus funds, profit boost tokens, or reward credits.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify for this promotion.

Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded from qualifying bets.

For example, if you place your qualifying $1 bet on Michigan to cover the spread and it wins, you'll still receive your 10 profit boost tokens. If you then use one of those tokens on a $20 wager on Arizona's total points and win, your profits from that bet would be doubled. The same applies if your initial Michigan bet loses - you still receive all 10 boost tokens to use on future wagers throughout the tournament.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your Caesars promo code for the Michigan vs. Arizona game

Claiming this welcome offer for the Michigan vs. Arizona semifinal is straightforward with these simple steps:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing your personal information, including date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your qualifying wager of at least $1 on any sports market, including Michigan vs. Arizona betting options. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying bet is settled.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Beyond this welcome offer, Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special tournament promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing offers often include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback opportunities, and exclusive bonuses tied to specific games or player performances during major college basketball events.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.