Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 100% Profit Boosts for March Madness Sunday Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW for Sunday's March Madness action. The promotion awards 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing just a $1 qualifying wager. March 22 brings four thrilling Round 2 matchups perfect for testing this generous offer, and bettors can explore additional sportsbook promos alongside this welcome bonus.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for March Madness betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW delivers exceptional value for new customers ready to wager on Sunday's March Madness games. After registering with the required promo code and placing a qualifying $1 wager, users receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that can enhance future bets up to $25 each. This promotion requires completing your first real money wager within 30 days of account creation.

Several restrictions apply to qualifying wagers for this promotion:

• Wagers using profit boost tokens do not qualify.

• Bets placed with reward credits are excluded.

• Bonus bets or other bonus funds cannot be used.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are ineligible.

• Odds of -500 or shorter do not qualify.

Consider wagering on Iowa versus Florida, where the ninth-seeded Hawkeyes face the top-seeded Gators in what promises to be an upset-minded matchup. If you place a $10 wager on Iowa at +8.5 and they cover the spread, your profit would be approximately $9.09 based on standard odds. With a 100% profit boost token applied, that profit doubles to roughly $18.18, significantly enhancing your payout for backing the underdog Hawkeyes.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your March Madness betting bonus

Follow these simple steps to secure your profit boost tokens for Sunday's tournament action:

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or desktop website. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including your date of birth, email address, and residential address. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to fund your new account. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any March Madness game, such as Utah State versus Arizona or UCLA against UConn. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens automatically after your qualifying wager settles.

For more details about features and betting options, read our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds opportunities for existing customers throughout March Madness and beyond. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions by checking the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook mobile application. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonus opportunities, ensuring loyal customers have access to value-added betting experiences during major sporting events like the NCAA tournament.

Caesars is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.