Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get 10 Profit Boost Tokens for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend

New users can claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing their first $1 wager. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on NCAA conference tournament championships and NBA games this Saturday, March 14. The current promotion joins other competitive sportsbook promos available for the weekend's action.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for conference tournament betting

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW provides new users with 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a qualifying first wager of at least $1. Each boost token can be applied to wagers up to $25, effectively doubling your potential profits on winning bets. This makes it an excellent option for betting on conference tournament finals and NBA matchups throughout the weekend.

The promotion requires users to place their first qualifying wager within 30 days of account creation. Your initial bet must have odds better than -500 to qualify for the bonus tokens. For example, if you place a $10 wager on a Big Ten championship game at +150 odds and win, you would normally receive $15 in profit plus your stake back. With a profit boost token applied, that same winning bet would return $30 in profit instead.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Wagers using bonus funds or reward credits do not qualify.

• Super boosts and round robin wagers are excluded.

• Each profit boost token expires after seven days.

• Maximum bet per boost is $25.

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your promo code for Caesars and bet on March Madness

Getting started with this weekend's conference tournament and NBA betting is straightforward with the Caesars welcome offer.

Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using promo code SICZRDYW on the mobile app or website. Complete the verification process by providing personal information including your date of birth and residential address. Make your first deposit of at least $10 to fund your account. Place a qualifying wager of $1 or more on any eligible sports market with odds better than -500. Receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settlement.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Caesars Sportsbook review .

Additional Caesars Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

Caesars Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and bonuses for existing users beyond the new customer welcome offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions in the Rewards section of the mobile app. The sportsbook frequently runs enhanced odds on popular games and tournaments, giving experienced bettors additional value throughout the season. These ongoing promotions complement the welcome bonus and provide continued betting incentives for loyal customers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.