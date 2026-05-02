Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZRDYW: Bet $1, Get 10 Profit Boosts for the 2026 Kentucky Derby

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW unlocks 10 100% Profit Boost tokens for new users ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby. Use the code to claim Bet $1, Double Your Winnings for Your Next 10 Wagers and browse other sportsbook promos before May 2. A promo code is required to claim this offer.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code works for the Kentucky Derby

New Caesars Sportsbook accountholders who sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and place a qualifying first wager of at least $1 will receive 10 100% Profit Boost tokens. Each token can be applied to any wager of $25 or less, effectively doubling your potential winnings on up to 10 separate bets. That means if you back Renegade to win the Derby at +300 with a $25 boosted wager and he crosses the wire first, your profit is doubled compared to a standard bet.

Even if your first wager on a longshot like Chief Wallabee or Emerging Market does not cash, you still receive all 10 Profit Boost tokens regardless of the outcome. The key is that your very first real money wager must be the qualifying bet — if you place a non-qualifying wager first, you lose eligibility for this promotion entirely. You must also place that qualifying wager within 30 days of opening your account.

The following wager types do not qualify for this promotion:

Wagers placed using a Profit Boost token.

Wagers placed using Reward Credits.

Wagers using previously accrued Bonus Bets or any other bonus funds.

Super Boosts or Round Robin wagers.

Wagers with odds of -500 or shorter (e.g., -750 does not qualify).

This Caesars Sportsbook promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this Kentucky Derby offer at Caesars Sportsbook

Claiming this offer ahead of the 2026 Kentucky Derby is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your 10 Profit Boost tokens:

Register: Visit the Caesars Sportsbook app or website and create a new account using promo code SICZRDYW. You will need to provide basic personal information, including your date of birth, email address, and residential address, to complete the registration process. Deposit funds: Make a minimum initial deposit of $10 to activate your new account and become eligible for the welcome offer. Place a qualifying wager: Place your first real money wager of at least $1 on any eligible sports market — such as a Kentucky Derby win bet on Commandment or a place wager on Further Ado. Regardless of the result, Caesars Sportsbook will credit your account with 10 100% Profit Boost tokens. Apply your boosts: Use each Profit Boost token on any wager of $25 or less to double your potential winnings across your next 10 bets.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full Caesars Sportsbook review .

More Kentucky Derby betting offers for existing Caesars Sportsbook users

Existing Caesars Sportsbook customers are not left out of the fun around the Kentucky Derby. Caesars consistently rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers for marquee events throughout the sports calendar. The best place to find these deals is the Rewards section within the Caesars Sportsbook app, where personalized bonuses and event-specific boosts are regularly updated. Keep an eye on that section as race day approaches to make sure you do not miss any added value on the Run for the Roses.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.