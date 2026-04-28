DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason

The MLB, NBA and NHL postseason are all in action Tuesday, and there is no better time to lock in a new account. The DraftKings promo code offer available through Apr. 28 delivers $100 in bonus bets when you wager just $5. Browse other sportsbook promos to compare what is out there before you sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for MLB, NBA and NHL postseason betting

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. Simply create a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Here is where it gets interesting for tonight's packed slate. Whether you back a team in the NBA playoffs, ride a hot goaltender in the NHL postseason, or pick a side in any MLB game, your qualifying bet triggers the bonus regardless of the outcome. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Say you place your $5 bet on an NBA playoff game tonight and your team pulls through in the fourth quarter. You collect your winnings from that wager and still receive the $100 in bonus bets. If your pick falls short, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours. Either way, you walk away with four $25 bonus bets to deploy across the rest of the postseason schedule.

Before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo, keep the following terms in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for tonight's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before tonight's MLB, NBA and NHL postseason action tips off.

Register by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal details to verify your identity and complete your DraftKings account. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds by selecting from the available deposit methods and adding a minimum of $5 to your new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including tonight's NBA playoff games, NHL postseason matchups, or any MLB game on the slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at what this platform offers beyond the welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the MLB season and postseason runs in both the NBA and NHL. These deals rotate regularly and can include profit boosts, stepped-up parlays, and other limited-time offers. Head to the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.