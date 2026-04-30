DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Thursday, April 30, with MLB, NBA and NHL postseason action all on the slate. New users can turn a $5 wager into $100 in bonus bets instantly, no code required.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Thursday's MLB, NBA and NHL action

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward: make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No promo code for DraftKings is needed, as the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, the bonus bets arrive. Say you back a favorite in one of Thursday's NBA playoff games and your bet wins -- you still collect the $100 in bonus bets on top of your winnings. If your NHL wager doesn't go your way, the bonus bets still land in your account. Either outcome works in your favor as a new user.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With MLB teams grinding through series, NBA playoff stars facing elimination pressure, and NHL squads battling through tightly contested matchups, Thursday's slate gives new users plenty of markets to choose from when placing that first qualifying wager. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer makes it easy to get started with minimal commitment and maximum upside.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Thursday's games

Claiming the DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before Thursday's action tips off:

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Complete identity verification to finalize your account. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Thursday's MLB, NBA playoff, and NHL postseason games all offer eligible markets to choose from. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, profit boosts, and odds enhancements for existing customers throughout the week. With the NBA playoffs, NHL postseason, and MLB all running simultaneously, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these ongoing offers.

The best way to stay current on what's available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it's worth a look before placing any wager on Thursday's packed slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.