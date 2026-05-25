DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, French Open

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 25, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $100 in bonus bets instantly. With the NHL and NBA playoffs, the French Open, and MLB all in action, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for playoffs and French Open betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market, and the promotion activates automatically.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Whether you back the Montreal Canadiens to seize home-ice advantage in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes and it does not go your way, or you ride the New York Knicks to complete the sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 and cash the ticket, the bonus bets arrive either way.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

The qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With Jannik Sinner chasing a career Grand Slam at the French Open and Novak Djokovic hunting a record-extending 25th major title, there is no shortage of compelling markets to target with your qualifying wager. If you place $5 on Sinner to win his opening match and he comes through, your winnings land in your account alongside the $100 in bonus bets. If the result goes the other way, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the promo code for DraftKings and bet on today's action

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying wager on the playoffs, French Open, or any other available market:

Register your account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the DraftKings platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Game 3 of the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes series, the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4, a French Open match, or any MLB game. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your first wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing user base with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts throughout the week. These deals are updated regularly and cover major events across every sport, from the NHL and NBA playoffs to the French Open and MLB.

To stay on top of the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers, head to the Promos section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table during one of the busiest stretches of the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.