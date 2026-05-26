DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, French Open

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 27. New users can bet $5 and get $100 in bonus bets instantly, with a loaded Tuesday slate featuring NBA and NHL playoff action, the French Open, and a full MLB card.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion activates automatically.

Whether you back Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals or ride with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, this offer works either way. Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will deliver four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place a $5 wager on the Vegas Golden Knights to complete the sweep against the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL Western Conference Final and your bet wins, you collect your winnings plus four $25 bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive all four $25 bonus bets to use across any market on the app. It is a strong way to get started with one of the top promo codes for DraftKings available right now.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Tuesday's slate

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or first pitch on Tuesday:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Verify your identity to complete the registration process. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available deposit methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Game 5 of the Spurs vs. Thunder series, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, a French Open match featuring Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic, or any MLB game on the Tuesday slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers for existing users on Tuesday's games

DraftKings consistently rewards its existing user base with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts tied to major events. With NBA and NHL playoff games, French Open matches, and a full MLB slate all on the board Tuesday, there is plenty to work with.

The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Offers are updated regularly and often tied to specific games or players, so it is worth checking back throughout the day before locking in your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.