DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for NBA/NHL Game 7s and MLB
The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 3, giving new users a chance to turn a $5 wager into $100 in bonus bets instantly. With Game 7s in both the NHL and NBA, plus a full MLB slate, there is no shortage of action to target today.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 7s and MLB
The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.
Whether you back the Canadiens or Lightning in their dramatic Game 7 showdown, a series that has seen all six previous games decided by a single goal including four overtime finishes, you will receive your bonus bets either way. The same applies if you wager on the Raptors and Cavaliers, a series that went the distance after RJ Barrett's overtime three-pointer forced Game 7, or on the Wild and Avalanche in their second-round NHL clash.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.
- Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
For example, if you place $5 on the Canadiens to win Game 7 and they pull it off, you collect your winnings and still receive $100 in bonus bets. If Montreal falls short, you still walk away with four $25 bonus bets to use across any market on DraftKings. It is a strong way to get started with one of the most active days on the sports calendar.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the promo code for DraftKings today
Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager on today's Game 7s or MLB action:
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as the Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 7, the Raptors vs. Cavaliers, the Wild vs. Avalanche, or any MLB game on today's slate.
- Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.
For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings promo codes for existing users
DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the week. To see what is currently available, head to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app and browse the latest deals. There is almost always something worth taking advantage of, especially on a busy day like today with multiple Game 7s and a packed MLB schedule.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.