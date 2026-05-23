DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Bets for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Usyk vs. Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza. New users can claim $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos before May 23 to make the most of this limited-time welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Whether your first bet wins or loses, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. For example, if you back Usyk to win and he stops Verhoeven inside the distance, you collect your winnings plus the bonus bets. If Verhoeven pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the four $25 bonus bets still land in your account. Either way, you walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use on future markets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Claiming this DraftKings promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before the Giza Pyramids fight card on May 23:

Register a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method once your account is verified. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market, including Usyk vs. Verhoeven, at odds of -500 or longer. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users around Usyk vs. Verhoeven

DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, and major combat sports events like Usyk vs. Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza tend to bring out some of the best offers on the calendar. Profit boosts, stepped-up parlays, and same-game parlay insurance are just a few of the promotions that regularly appear on the platform. The easiest way to stay current is to open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab, where all active offers are listed and updated regularly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.