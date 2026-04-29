DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason Action

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Apr. 29, with a packed night of MLB, NBA playoff, and NHL playoff action on the schedule. New users can turn a $5 wager into $100 in bonus bets instantly.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for tonight's MLB, NBA and NHL action

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including tonight's MLB games, NBA playoff matchups, or NHL playoff contests.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Say you place your $5 wager on an NBA playoff game tonight and your team pulls through in the clutch — you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If your pick falls short, the bonus bets still arrive to keep you in the action. Your bonus will land within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With the NBA and NHL deep into their opening playoff rounds and MLB rolling through a full slate, tonight offers plenty of markets to place that qualifying $5 wager. Whether you are targeting a star player prop, a puck line, or a run line, no promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock the offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for MLB, NBA and NHL playoff betting

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet on tonight's action:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Navigate to any sports betting market — an MLB game, an NBA playoff matchup, or an NHL playoff contest — and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The DraftKings promo codes and bonuses do not stop after you claim the welcome offer. DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are regularly posted. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up and MLB in full swing, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what DraftKings has to offer.

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