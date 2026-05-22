DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA and MLB

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 22, with a massive night of postseason basketball, playoff hockey, WNBA, and MLB on the schedule. New users can grab $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 qualifying wager on any available market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market to unlock the promotion.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. For example, if you place your $5 wager on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals and the Spurs come through, you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If the Oklahoma City Thunder pull out the victory instead, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this offer.

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 each are required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder, the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche continuing their NHL playoff series, plus a full slate of WNBA and MLB games, there is no shortage of markets to place that qualifying wager on tonight. The promo code for DraftKings applies automatically, making the process as straightforward as it gets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for tonight's games

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off tonight:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Navigate to any available sports market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 3, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, or any MLB or WNBA game, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Regardless of the outcome of your bet, four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo offers for existing users on NBA and NHL Playoff nights

DraftKings Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the season. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside WNBA and MLB action, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of whatever DraftKings has on the board for

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.