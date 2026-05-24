DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

Sunday's sports slate is stacked, and the DraftKings promo code offer gives new users a great way to get in on the action. Bet $5 on any market and get $100 in bonus bets instantly, covering everything from the NBA and NHL playoffs to WNBA and MLB. Check out more sportsbook promos before locking in your first wager this May 24.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market. No promo code for DraftKings is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Sunday's card gives you plenty of options to place that qualifying bet. You could back Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or ride with Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL's Western Conference Final. MLB and WNBA markets are also on the board.

Here is how the DraftKings new-user promo breaks down once your bet settles:

Win or lose your first bet, you receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Your original stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place $5 on the Spurs to win Game 4 and they pull through in San Antonio, you still collect your four $25 bonus bets on top of your cash winnings. If the Thunder hold on and steal one on the road, the same $100 in bonus bets still lands in your account. Either way, the DraftKings promo codes deliver the same result for new users.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's slate

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager and unlock your bonus bets ahead of Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market at odds of -500 or longer. Sunday's NBA Western Conference Finals Game 4, NHL Western Conference Final, WNBA, or MLB games all qualify. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens for returning customers throughout the week. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are regularly posted across all major sports. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside MLB and WNBA action, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what DraftKings has on offer for existing users.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.