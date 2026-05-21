DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NHL and NBA Playoffs Tonight

Thursday, May 21 is loaded with postseason action, and the DraftKings promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on it. New users who bet $5 can unlock $100 in bonus bets instantly, with no code required. Whether you're eyeing the NHL Eastern Conference Final or the NBA's Cavaliers-Knicks showdown, this is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for tonight's NHL and NBA playoff games

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market. The promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Here's what that looks like in practice with tonight's games on the board:

If you bet $5 on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes and they pull off the upset, you collect your winnings plus the $100 in bonus bets.

If the Hurricanes hold serve and your bet loses, you still receive the $100 in bonus bets to use across any market, including Game 2 of the Cavaliers-Knicks series.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before you claim this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings tonight

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying wager before tonight's puck drop or tip-off:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as Game 1 of the Canadiens-Hurricanes series or the Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2. Receive your four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance across any available market on DraftKings Sportsbook.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings doesn't reserve all the value for new customers. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time offers by navigating to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With a packed schedule of NHL and NBA playoff games, MLB action, and WNBA matchups on the calendar, there's no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what DraftKings has available. Make it a habit to check that section before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.