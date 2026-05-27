DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NHL Playoffs, French Open & More

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 27, with new users able to claim $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager. With the NHL Playoffs, French Open, and MLB all in full swing, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NHL Playoffs and French Open betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply create a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports market.

Whether you back the Montreal Canadiens to even the series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, or you place a wager on Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic to advance at the French Open, your qualifying bet gets the bonus moving. Win or lose that first bet, DraftKings will issue four $25 bonus bets totaling $100.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Canadiens to win Game 4 and they pull it off at the Bell Centre, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive the bonus bets. If Carolina's forecheck proves too much and the Hurricanes take a commanding 3-1 series lead, you still walk away with $100 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings ahead of tonight's action

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started and place your qualifying bet before Game 4 tips off or the French Open second round continues:

Register for a new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider betting on the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 4, a French Open match featuring Sinner or Djokovic, or any MLB game on the Wednesday slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your first wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance across any available DraftKings markets.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently rewards its existing customer base with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and promotional offers throughout the week. From playoff profit boosts to parlay insurance and daily reload offers, there is usually something worth checking before placing your next bet.

The easiest way to stay on top of these deals is by visiting the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to browse before locking in your wagers on the NHL Playoffs, French Open, or any other event on the calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.