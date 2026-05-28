DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for Spurs-Thunder Game 6, NHL, MLB and French Open

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 28, delivering $100 in bonus bets when you wager just $5. With Spurs-Thunder Game 6 headlining a loaded Thursday sports slate that also includes the French Open, MLB, and more, now is a great time to get started.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. No DraftKings promo code is required — the promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. Say you place your $5 wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder to close out the series in Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs. If the Thunder win and your bet cashes, you collect your winnings and still receive the four bonus bets. If the Spurs pull off the home victory and your bet loses, the bonus bets still arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Four $25 bonus bets ($100 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo codes offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Game 6 and beyond

Claiming the promo code for DraftKings is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before tip-off Thursday night:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available funding methods. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as Spurs-Thunder Game 6, a French Open match, or any MLB game on the Thursday slate. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings offers for existing users on Game 6 night

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer is just the beginning. DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the week, and a night as loaded as Spurs-Thunder Game 6 is exactly the kind of occasion where those deals tend to stack up. Head to the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see everything currently available and make the most of your account on a big sports night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.