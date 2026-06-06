DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for French Open, Stanley Cup Final and More

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into June 6, with a packed sports Saturday on the horizon. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on the French Open women's final, the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, or any other available market.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the French Open, Stanley Cup Final and MLB

The DraftKings promo code requires no code at all — the offer applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any available market, and DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Whether you back Mirra Andreeva to claim her first Grand Slam title in the French Open women's final or put your money on the Carolina Hurricanes or Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, the $200 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

If you back the Brewers to beat the Rockies and your bet wins, you still collect your winnings on top of the bonus bets. If the bet loses, the bonus bets still land in your account. Keep in mind that the stake from your qualifying wager is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets themselves.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's action

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before the day's action gets underway.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market — the French Open women's final, Stanley Cup Final Game 3, or any MLB game on Saturday's slate all qualify. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the week. From profit boosts on marquee matchups to stepped-up parlays and same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth grabbing ahead of a big game.

The best way to stay on top of the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With the French Open final, Stanley Cup Final, a full MLB slate, and NBA Finals anticipation all converging this weekend, the promotions page is worth a look before you place your next bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.