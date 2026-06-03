DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

The NBA Finals are here, and the DraftKings promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on the action. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on Wednesday's Game 1 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before tip-off on June 4.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The promotion applies automatically once you meet those requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Jalen Brunson drops 30 points and the Knicks pull off an upset, or Victor Wembanyama dominates and San Antonio rolls in Game 1, you still walk away with bonus bets in your account. Your bonus arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for NBA Finals Game 1

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets before tip-off in San Antonio:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as a Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 bet. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome deal, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users during the NBA Finals

DraftKings doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions throughout major events like the NBA Finals. Existing users should keep a close eye on the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to stay current on what's available. With a marquee matchup like Knicks vs. Spurs on the schedule, there's a good chance DraftKings promo codes and boosts will be flowing all series long.

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