DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

The NBA Finals are heating up, and the DraftKings promo code offer is the perfect way to get in on the action for Friday's Game 2. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets with a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including tonight's Knicks-Spurs showdown. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your first bet this June 5.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Finals Game 2

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the offer activates automatically. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Here is how the DraftKings new-user promo plays out depending on your Game 2 bet:

If you bet $5 on the Knicks to win Game 2 and they pull through, you collect your winnings plus eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

If you bet $5 on the Spurs and San Antonio falls short again, you still receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

Win or lose, the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer delivers the same $200 in bonus bets. That makes it one of the more compelling DraftKings promo codes available heading into a marquee NBA Finals matchup.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Claiming the DraftKings new-user promo ahead of Game 2 is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as a Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 bet. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning at DraftKings. Existing users can take advantage of a steady stream of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts that rotate throughout the week and ramp up around major events like the NBA Finals.

The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often, especially during a high-profile series like Knicks vs. Spurs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.