DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for NBA Finals and MLB Sunday Slate

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into June 7, giving new users a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a minimum $5 wager. Whether you are betting on Sunday's MLB slate or getting ready for the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday, this offer sets you up with plenty of bonus bets to work with.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday slate

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the promotion activates automatically. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at any point during registration or deposit.

Once your qualifying bet settles, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. For example, if you place a $5 bet on the Dodgers to win Sunday's game and they come through, you collect your winnings plus the bonus bets. If the Dodgers fall short, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

With Sunday's MLB slate featuring divisional matchups involving the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Padres, and Brewers, there is no shortage of markets to target with your qualifying wager. The NBA Finals moving to Madison Square Garden on Monday night adds even more momentum heading into the week, making this an ideal time to activate the DraftKings promo codes offer and build your bonus bet balance before tip-off.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday games

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets in time for Sunday's MLB action and Monday's NBA Finals opener at MSG:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports market, such as an MLB Sunday game or an NBA Finals prop. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the starting point at DraftKings. Existing users can take advantage of a steady rotation of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens that refresh throughout the week. The NBA Finals and a packed MLB schedule give current customers plenty of opportunities to find value through these ongoing promotions.

To see what is currently available, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and navigate to the "Promos" tab. New offers are added regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving any value on the table during one of the busiest stretches of the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.