DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 action this Monday, June 3. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 qualifying wager, and you can find more deals by browsing sportsbook promos available right now.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Finals Game 3

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the promotion activates automatically. No promo code for DraftKings is needed at checkout.

Win or lose your first bet on Game 3, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back the Knicks to extend their 13-game winning streak and New York pulls through -- you still collect your eight bonus bets on top of any cash winnings. If the Spurs pull off the upset and your bet loses, those bonus bets still land in your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying wager required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer ahead of Monday night's tip-off is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal details, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, then verify your identity to complete registration. Note that users on self-exclusion lists are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users during the NBA Finals

The DraftKings promo code welcome offer is just the starting point. DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers throughout marquee events like the NBA Finals. The best place to track these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Keep checking back as the series heats up, because DraftKings tends to add fresh incentives with each game on the schedule.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.