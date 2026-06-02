DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals and More

As of June 2, the DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best available sportsbook promos heading into a massive week of sports. New users can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, with the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, and a full MLB slate all on the schedule.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any available sports betting market. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically once those requirements are met.

Whether you back the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night or place your first wager on the New York Knicks ahead of Wednesday's NBA Finals opener against the San Antonio Spurs, the outcome of your bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Hurricanes to win and they drop Game 1 in Raleigh, you still receive your $200 in bonus bets. If Carolina wins, you collect your winnings from the wager and still receive the bonus. It is worth noting that your original $5 stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

Original stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo codes offer before the puck drops

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before the action begins:

Register your new DraftKings account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Consider betting on the Stanley Cup Final Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, the NBA Finals opener between the Knicks and Spurs, or any Tuesday MLB matchup such as the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what DraftKings brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses tied to major events throughout the sports calendar. With the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals both underway, there is plenty of opportunity to take advantage of these offers.

The best way to stay on top of available promotions is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to check back often throughout the postseason and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.