DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Games

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when wagering on Tuesday's packed sports slate. With 15 MLB games, three NBA playoff matchups, and four NHL Stanley Cup contests, there are plenty of opportunities to capitalize on this generous welcome offer. Take advantage of sportsbook promos like this one available through April 21.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Tuesday's games

The DraftKings promo code promotion allows new customers to bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins. No code is required to activate this offer, but you must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet.

Here's how the promotion works for Tuesday's action. If you bet $5 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox at -150 odds and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. However, if the Red Sox pull off the upset, you'll only lose your $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bets.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Stake is not included in bonus bet payouts.

• Token must be selected before placing your $5 wager.

• Promotional token expires May 3, 2026.

The same structure applies whether you're betting on NBA playoff games like 76ers vs. Celtics or NHL matchups such as Canadiens vs. Lightning. Your qualifying bet must settle by May 3, 2026, and bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of a winning wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Tuesday's sports action

Getting started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to begin betting on Tuesday's MLB, NBA playoff, and NHL Stanley Cup games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account by providing basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Select the promotional token before placing any bets. Place your first $5 wager on any qualifying market with minimum odds of -500. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Whether you're targeting the Dodgers vs. Giants rivalry, Trail Blazers vs. Spurs playoff intensity, or Bruins vs. Sabres Stanley Cup action, this process remains the same. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonus opportunities and enhanced odds. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these bonuses, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.