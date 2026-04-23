DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 on Thursday's action. With NBA and NHL playoff games heating up alongside MLB regular season matchups, bettors have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on this generous welcome offer. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 23.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB games

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. After registering and depositing at least $5, you must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager. Your initial bet must have odds of -500 or better to qualify for the bonus.

If your $5 wager wins on Thursday's games, DraftKings awards you twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. You can target exciting matchups like Knicks vs. Hawks in Atlanta, where the series is tied 1-1, or the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry game. For NHL action, consider the Bruins-Sabres series returning to Boston with the series knotted at 1-1.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Promotional token expires May 3, 2026.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Available to customers 21+ (18+ in select jurisdictions).

For example, if you bet $5 on the Cavaliers to beat the Raptors at -200 odds and Cleveland wins, you receive your original winnings plus twelve $25 bonus bets. If the Cavaliers lose, you only lose your $5 stake with no additional penalties.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Thursday's games

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes and positions you to win big on Thursday's playoff action.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with your personal information. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing any bets. Place your qualifying $5 wager on NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, or MLB games with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides value beyond the welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing offers often target major sporting events like playoff games, providing enhanced odds and bonus opportunities.

Regular DraftKings users should check the promotions tab frequently, as new offers appear daily. Popular recurring promotions include same-game parlay boosts for NBA and NHL playoff games, plus enhanced odds on featured MLB matchups throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.