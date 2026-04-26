DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. This welcome promotion requires no code and delivers substantial value for April 26 games. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs
This DraftKings promo code promotion delivers exceptional value for new customers betting on Sunday's playoff action. No code is required to activate this offer. New users simply need to place their first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500.
The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:
- Maximum $300 in bonus bets available if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bet.
- Token must be selected before placing your $5 bet.
- Initial bet must settle by May 3, 2026.
For example, if you bet $5 on an NBA team to win at -200 odds and they secure victory, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your Stanley Cup Playoffs wager loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake. The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from subsequent bonus bet usage.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's playoffs
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs betting:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account.
- Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Place your first $5 wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market with minimum -500 odds.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features, markets, and user experience.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlays for major sporting events like the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.