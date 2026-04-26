DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. This welcome promotion requires no code and delivers substantial value for April 26 games. Check out additional sportsbook promos for more betting opportunities.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

This DraftKings promo code promotion delivers exceptional value for new customers betting on Sunday's playoff action. No code is required to activate this offer. New users simply need to place their first $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500.

The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:

Maximum $300 in bonus bets available if your initial wager wins.

Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bet.

Token must be selected before placing your $5 bet.

Initial bet must settle by May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on an NBA team to win at -200 odds and they secure victory, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your Stanley Cup Playoffs wager loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake. The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from subsequent bonus bet usage.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's playoffs

Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs betting:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place your first $5 wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market with minimum -500 odds. Receive $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of features, markets, and user experience.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlays for major sporting events like the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.