DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get a $300 Bonus if it Wins for MLB, NBA and NHL Playoff Action Wednesday

New bettors can capitalize on Wednesday's loaded sports slate with a DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $300 in bonus bets after a winning $5 wager. Wednesday features MLB rivalry games, NBA playoff battles and intense NHL Stanley Cup action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 22.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Wednesday's MLB, NBA and NHL games

This DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 wager on any sport with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly.

The bonus arrives as twelve separate $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after issuance. You must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager, and your $5 bet must settle by May 3, 2026.

Key terms include:

• Available to new customers only.

• Minimum $5 bet with odds of -500 or better required.

• Bonus bets expire in 168 hours.

• Token must be selected before betting.

• Stake not included in bonus bet winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Yankees to beat the Red Sox at -150 odds and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Lakers cover the spread in their NBA playoff game at -110 odds and win, the same $300 bonus applies. Even a successful $5 wager on an NHL playoff under total at -120 odds triggers the full bonus.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Wednesday's action

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus for Wednesday's games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any wagers. Place your first $5 bet on MLB, NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs or any other sport with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed analysis of betting markets, mobile app features and customer service options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for player props, same-game parlays, and live betting opportunities across MLB, NBA and NHL games. Check the promotions tab regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.