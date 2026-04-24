DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs Friday

New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Friday's NBA and NHL playoff action. The $300 bonus bet promotion activates when you bet $5 and win on any game. Friday's slate features exciting matchups including Lakers-Rockets, 76ers-Celtics, and Lightning-Canadiens, making it perfect for sportsbook promos available through April 24.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Friday's playoff games

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 minimum wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets. The bonus arrives as twelve $25 bonus bets that expire after seven days.

Friday's playoff schedule offers excellent betting opportunities across multiple sports. The Lakers travel to Houston holding a 2-0 series lead over the Rockets, while the Tampa Bay Lightning head to Montreal with their series tied 1-1 against the Canadiens. In Anaheim, the Ducks host the Oilers in another 1-1 series.

Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Bonus bets issued only if your initial wager wins.

Twelve $25 bonus bets expire in 168 hours.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

Token must be selected before placing your bet.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to win Game 3 against Houston and they cover, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Rockets upset the Lakers, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for playoff betting

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes before Friday's games tip off.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place a $5 minimum wager on any playoff game with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.

New users can read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly provides promotional opportunities beyond the new customer welcome offer. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes often feature enhanced payouts for specific player props, same-game parlays, and live betting markets during playoff games.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offers throughout major sporting events, so checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities during the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.