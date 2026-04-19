DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL Playoffs Sunday

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action. The April 19 slate features marquee matchups including Celtics vs. 76ers and multiple NHL opening-round battles. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet on any market with minimum odds of -500. The offer applies perfectly to Sunday's playoff slate, whether you back the Celtics to cover against Philadelphia or take the over in the Avalanche-Kings matchup.

Key terms include:

• Maximum $300 in bonus bets awarded as twelve $25 bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Token must be selected before placing your $5 bet.

• Minimum odds requirement of -500 applies.

• Initial deposit of at least $5 required.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics moneyline at -150 and Boston wins, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Celtics lose, you only lose your initial $5 stake. The same applies to NHL action, where a winning $5 bet on Colorado at -200 against Los Angeles would trigger the full bonus payout.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's playoff games

Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for NBA and NHL playoff action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets. Place your first $5 wager on any NBA or NHL playoff market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours plus your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights on features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current users beyond this welcome offer. Existing customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlays for major sporting events like Sunday's playoff games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.