DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs and NHL Stanley Cup Betting

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday's packed sports slate. The action includes MLB regular season games, NBA playoff Game 2 matchups, and NHL Stanley Cup first-round battles. DraftKings delivers excellent sportsbook promos for April 20 betting opportunities across multiple sports.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Monday's MLB, NBA and NHL games

The DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers to access this welcome offer. Simply place a $5 minimum wager on any qualifying market with odds of -500 or better, and winning bets trigger $300 in bonus bets. The promotion covers tonight's extensive sports schedule, including Phillies vs. Cubs, Orioles vs. Royals, and Dodgers vs. Rockies in MLB action.

NBA playoff Game 2 contests like Raptors vs. Cavaliers, Hawks vs. Knicks, and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets provide excellent betting opportunities. NHL Stanley Cup playoff matchups including Flyers vs. Penguins, Senators vs. Hurricanes, and Wild vs. Stars round out the evening's offerings.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Maximum $300 bonus bet payout for winning $5 wagers.

• Minimum odds requirement of -500 or better.

• Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 denominations.

• Seven-day expiration period for bonus bets.

• Token must be selected before placing the qualifying bet.

For example, a winning $5 bet on the Dodgers to defeat the Rockies would return the original stake plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. A losing wager on any NBA playoff Game 2 matchup would only result in the loss of the original $5 stake.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim DraftKings bonus bets for Monday's MLB, NBA playoffs and NHL action

New customers can quickly access this DraftKings new-user promo by following these simple registration steps:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete account registration with personal information verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using available payment methods. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying $5 wager on Monday's games. Place a minimum $5 bet on any eligible market with odds of -500 or better. Collect $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins, plus keep your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

Current DraftKings customers can find ongoing promotional opportunities beyond this new-user welcome offer. The sportsbook frequently updates its "Promos" section with profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special betting markets for major sporting events. These rotating promotions often target specific games or player performances, providing added value for regular bettors. Check the DraftKings app's promotional tab regularly to discover the latest bonus opportunities and enhanced betting experiences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.