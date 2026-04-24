DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs Friday

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when wagering on Friday's NBA and NHL playoff action. This welcome offer provides excellent value for those looking to bet on multiple playoff series across both leagues. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 24.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Friday's playoff games

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 minimum wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. This offer works perfectly for Friday's playoff matchups, including the 76ers visiting the Celtics in Philadelphia or the Lakers looking to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Rockets in Houston.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager.

Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets if your initial wager wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Token expires May 3, 2026, and your $5 bet must settle by that date.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Celtics to win at home against Philadelphia and they secure the victory, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Boston loses, you'll only lose your original $5 stake without receiving the bonus bets. The same applies to NHL playoff action, where you could wager on the Lightning hosting the Canadiens in Montreal or the Golden Knights traveling to Utah to face the Mammoth.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for playoff betting

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account by providing basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any wagers. Place your qualifying $5 bet on Friday's NBA or NHL playoff games with minimum odds of -500. If your wager wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional opportunities beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.