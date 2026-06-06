DraftKings Promo Code for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Saturday's Stanley Cup Final showdown. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3. This offer is available through June 6, so don't wait to sign up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Game 3

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding. No code is required — the promotion applies automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will deliver eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Seth Jarvis and the Hurricanes carry their overtime momentum into T-Mobile Arena or Carter Hart and the Golden Knights lock things down at home, you collect the bonus either way. Your bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before Game 3 drops the puck:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and bonus bet opportunities for existing customers throughout the NHL playoffs and beyond. These deals shift frequently, so it pays to check back often.

The best place to find the latest DraftKings new-user promo deals and ongoing offers is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New promotions are added regularly, and staying on top of them can add real value to your betting experience throughout the Stanley Cup Final and the rest of the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.