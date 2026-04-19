DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Playoffs: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action. The $300 bonus bet promotion requires a $5 winning wager on April 19 games. DraftKings provides excellent sportsbook promos for playoff betting across both leagues.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. No code is required to activate this welcome offer for new customers. You must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet on Sunday's playoff games.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet with odds of -500 or longer required.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 credits if your wager wins.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Token expires May 3, 2026.

Stake not included in bonus bet payouts.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Boston Celtics to beat Philadelphia in their Eastern Conference matchup and they win, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. If the Celtics lose, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for playoff betting

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff games:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place a $5 wager on any playoff game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

DraftKings consistently provides promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for specific player props, same-game parlays, and championship futures during the NBA and NHL postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.