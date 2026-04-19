DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Playoffs: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets
New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action. The $300 bonus bet promotion requires a $5 winning wager on April 19 games. DraftKings provides excellent sportsbook promos for playoff betting across both leagues.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs
The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. No code is required to activate this welcome offer for new customers. You must select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet on Sunday's playoff games.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 bet with odds of -500 or longer required.
- Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 credits if your wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Token expires May 3, 2026.
- Stake not included in bonus bet payouts.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Boston Celtics to beat Philadelphia in their Eastern Conference matchup and they win, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. If the Celtics lose, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim DraftKings new-user promo for playoff betting
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff games:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place a $5 wager on any playoff game with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
DraftKings consistently provides promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the app's dedicated "Promos" section. These ongoing promotions often feature enhanced payouts for specific player props, same-game parlays, and championship futures during the NBA and NHL postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.