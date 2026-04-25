DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Late Games: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's NBA playoff action. The $300 bonus bet promotion is perfect for betting on the late playoff games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 25.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA playoff betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion works perfectly for Saturday's late NBA playoff games featuring the Knicks vs Hawks and Nuggets vs Timberwolves.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Must select token before placing your qualifying bet.

Available to new customers only.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover the spread in Game 4 against the Hawks and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves and you wagered on them, the same $300 bonus applies. However, if your initial $5 bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your original stake.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for NBA playoffs

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Saturday's playoff games:

Register for a new DraftKings account by providing personal information and verifying your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place a $5 wager on any NBA playoff market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special playoff promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for specific player props, same-game parlays, and live betting opportunities during the NBA playoffs.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promo codes for DraftKings users, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the postseason

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.