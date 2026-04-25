DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Late Games: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's NBA playoff action. The $300 bonus bet promotion is perfect for betting on the late playoff games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available April 25.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA playoff betting
This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry for new customers. You simply need to place a $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion works perfectly for Saturday's late NBA playoff games featuring the Knicks vs Hawks and Nuggets vs Timberwolves.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.
- Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).
- Must select token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Available to new customers only.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover the spread in Game 4 against the Hawks and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves and you wagered on them, the same $300 bonus applies. However, if your initial $5 bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets but only lose your original stake.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for NBA playoffs
Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Saturday's playoff games:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by providing personal information and verifying your identity.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account.
- Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet.
- Place a $5 wager on any NBA playoff market with odds of -500 or better.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users beyond this new customer offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special playoff promotions by visiting the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for specific player props, same-game parlays, and live betting opportunities during the NBA playoffs.
The sportsbook frequently updates these promo codes for DraftKings users, so checking regularly ensures you don't miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the postseason
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.