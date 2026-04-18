DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Saturday Early Games: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets

New customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action. This welcome promotion allows bettors to wager on exciting matchups like Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets while earning valuable sportsbook promos available through April 18.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Playoffs betting

This DraftKings promo code requires no code entry and delivers $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New customers must select the promotional token before placing their qualifying bet on any market with minimum odds of -500. The promotion targets Saturday's NBA Playoffs games, making the Raptors vs. Cavaliers and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets ideal betting opportunities.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with -500 odds or better.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 credits.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Token must be selected before placing the qualifying wager.

Promotional token expires May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Cavaliers to beat the Raptors at -200 odds and Cleveland wins, you receive your original $7.50 payout plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Cavaliers lose, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. Similarly, backing the Nuggets against the Timberwolves at -180 odds would yield $7.78 in winnings plus the $300 bonus if Denver prevails.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's games

Follow these steps to secure your promo code for DraftKings and start betting on NBA Playoffs action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account with basic personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token in your account before placing any bets. Place your first $5 wager on any NBA Playoffs market with odds of -500 or better. Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly if your qualifying wager wins.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed information about betting features and user experience.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and same-game parlays during major sporting events like the NBA Playoffs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.