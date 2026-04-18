DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Saturday Late Games: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action featuring the Hawks vs. Knicks and Rockets vs. Lakers. The bet $5, get $300 bonus bets promotion gives new customers a chance to earn substantial bonus funds when their initial wager wins. This welcome offer is available through April 18 and ranks among the top sportsbook promos currently available.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Playoffs betting
This DraftKings new-user promo delivers $300 in bonus bets when your qualifying $5 wager wins. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this promotion. New customers simply need to select the token before placing their minimum $5 bet on any market with odds of -500 or better.
The bonus structure includes several important terms and conditions:
- Minimum odds requirement of -500 or better.
- Bonus bets are issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Token expires May 3, 2026.
- Your $5 bet must settle by May 3, 2026.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Hawks to beat the Knicks at -200 odds and Atlanta wins, you receive your original $7.50 payout plus twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. If the Hawks lose, you only lose your original $5 stake. Similarly, backing the Rockets against LeBron James and the Lakers at +150 odds would return $12.50 in winnings plus the $300 bonus if Houston pulls off the upset.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's NBA games
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings welcome bonus for the NBA Playoffs:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on any NBA Playoffs market with minimum odds of -500.
- If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome promotion, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various bonus opportunities and betting enhancements. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These ongoing offers frequently include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, parlay insurance options, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events like the NBA Playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.