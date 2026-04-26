DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs
New DraftKings customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. This welcome offer requires no code and delivers substantial value for new users. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 26.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers exceptional value for new customers betting on Sunday's playoff action. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first wager of $5 or more on any NBA or NHL playoff game.
If your qualifying bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly. The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:
- Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bets.
- Must select promotional token before placing your $5 wager.
- Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Token expires May 3, 2026.
- Qualifying bet must settle by May 3, 2026.
For example, if you bet $5 on an NBA team to win at -200 odds and they secure victory, you receive your original $7.50 payout plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if your team loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to Stanley Cup Playoffs wagers on Sunday's games.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's playoff games
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff betting opportunities.
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using your personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account.
- Select the promotional token before placing your bet.
- Place your first $5 wager on any NBA or Stanley Cup Playoffs game with minimum -500 odds.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often target specific games, player props, and same-game parlays during major sporting events like the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the postseason.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.