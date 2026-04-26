DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs

New DraftKings customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Sunday's NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs action. This welcome offer requires no code and delivers substantial value for new users. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 26.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs betting

The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers exceptional value for new customers betting on Sunday's playoff action. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first wager of $5 or more on any NBA or NHL playoff game.

If your qualifying bet wins, DraftKings awards $300 in bonus bets instantly. The promotion includes several important terms and conditions:

Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bets.

Must select promotional token before placing your $5 wager.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Token expires May 3, 2026.

Qualifying bet must settle by May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on an NBA team to win at -200 odds and they secure victory, you receive your original $7.50 payout plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if your team loses, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The same applies to Stanley Cup Playoffs wagers on Sunday's games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Sunday's playoff games

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just minutes and positions you perfectly for Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff betting opportunities.

Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using your personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place your first $5 wager on any NBA or Stanley Cup Playoffs game with minimum -500 odds. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for detailed insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special playoff promotions in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often target specific games, player props, and same-game parlays during major sporting events like the NBA and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Checking the promotions tab regularly ensures you never miss valuable betting opportunities throughout the postseason.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.