DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA Play-In Games

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets when betting on Friday's NBA Play-In games. The Charlotte Hornets face the Orlando Magic while the Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns in must-win matchups. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 17.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Play-In betting

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. Simply place a minimum $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or better, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The bonus arrives as twelve separate $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after issuance.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 bet required with odds of -500 or better.

Must select promotional token before placing your qualifying wager.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and single-use only.

Token expires May 3, 2026, and qualifying bet must settle by this date.

Stake amount is removed from bonus bet payouts.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Warriors to beat the Suns at -200 odds and Golden State wins, you'll receive your original $7.50 payout plus twelve $25 bonus bets totaling $300. However, if the Warriors lose, you only lose your original $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Play-In games

Follow these simple steps to activate your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and bet on tonight's NBA Play-In action:

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and complete registration with personal information and identity verification. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying wager. Place a minimum $5 bet on any Hornets vs. Magic or Warriors vs. Suns market with odds of -500 or better. If your bet wins, receive twelve $25 bonus bets within 72 hours plus your original winnings.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NBA season. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings mobile application. These ongoing offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets, including player props and same-game parlays for high-profile matchups like these Play-In games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.