DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Saturday

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for Saturday's NBA Playoffs action. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the Pistons vs Magic or Thunder vs Suns early games. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 25.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NBA Playoffs betting

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code for new customers. Simply place a $5 wager on any market with minimum odds of -500, and if your bet wins, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets. The promotion includes a token that must be selected before placing your qualifying wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

Maximum $300 in bonus bets if your $5 wager wins.

Minimum odds of -500 required for qualifying bet.

Bonus bets issued as twelve $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).

Token expires May 3, 2026.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Thunder to beat the Suns at -200 odds and they win, you'll receive your $7.50 in winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Thunder lose, you only lose your original $5 stake. The same applies to betting on the Pistons vs Magic series, which is tied 1-1 heading to Orlando.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Saturday's NBA games

Follow these steps to claim your DraftKings welcome offer for the NBA Playoffs:

Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using your personal information. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 to fund your account. Select the promotional token before placing your bet. Place a $5 wager on any NBA Playoffs market with minimum odds of -500. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for NBA Playoffs games and other major sporting events throughout the year.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.