Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $20, Get Up to $200 for MLB, NBA and NHL Postseason

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors up to $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $350 spread over seven days in select states. With MLB, NBA playoffs, and NHL postseason all running on Apr. 30, there's no shortage of action to target with today's sportsbook promos .

How the Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo works for tonight's playoff action

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo comes in two forms depending on your state. Most new users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $20 wager. Bettors in select states — IN, IA, AZ, MA, and WY — can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven straight days.

To qualify for either offer, your first bet must meet the following conditions:

A single cash wager of at least $20.

Odds of -500 or longer.

Placed on any eligible market and fully settled once the event ends.

Must not fall under any excluded bet types.

You also need to opt in directly through your bet slip — not just the Promos page — for the offer to apply. If you don't place your qualifying bet within seven days of verifying your account (by 11:59 PM ET on day seven), you forfeit the reward.

With the NBA playoffs delivering high-stakes first-round drama and the NHL postseason heating up with elimination scenarios on the horizon, tonight's slate gives you plenty of markets to target. Say you place your $20 qualifying bet on an NBA playoff game and it wins — you pocket those winnings in cash and still receive your full bonus bets. If your bet loses, the bonus bets still land in your account, giving you another shot at the postseason action.

Once your bonus bets are issued, you can split them however you like across any available market, with a minimum bet of $0.10. Keep in mind that only one bonus bet can be used per wager, and they cannot be combined. If a bonus bet wins, you collect the profit only — not the original bonus amount. For example, a $20 bonus bet that returns $15 in winnings pays out $15. Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued, so use them promptly. They cannot be withdrawn as cash, transferred, or cashed out early.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Apr. 30 postseason games

Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few minutes. No promo code is required — everything applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Follow these steps to get started:

Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods. Opt in to the promotion by toggling it on in your bet slip — this step is required for the offer to activate. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market with odds of -500 or longer. Tonight's MLB, NBA playoff, and NHL postseason games all offer plenty of qualifying options. Receive your bonus bets — either $200 instantly or $50 per day for seven days, depending on your state — and use them across any available market.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users

Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout the season. To stay on top of what's available, check the "Promos" tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly so you never miss a deal worth taking.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.